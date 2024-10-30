Battery X Metals Boosts Eco-Friendly Battery Recovery

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals has made strides in eco-friendly technology for recovering materials from lithium-ion batteries, in partnership with a top global university. Their proprietary froth flotation process has shown promising results in recovering graphite from black mass, a key breakthrough for the battery recycling market. The company aims to validate recovery rates and plans to license its technology to battery recyclers.

