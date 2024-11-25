Battery Mineral Resources Secures Innovative Royalty Financing

Battery Mineral Resources (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has secured C$3.5 million in financing by selling a 0.75% royalty on its Punitaqui copper mine in Chile, with potential for an additional C$3.5 million. This strategic move aims to boost mine production and enhance copper output, showcasing the company’s innovative approach to financing in a challenging market.

