Battery Mineral Resources Secures Innovative Royalty Financing

November 25, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Battery Mineral Resources (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. has secured C$3.5 million in financing by selling a 0.75% royalty on its Punitaqui copper mine in Chile, with potential for an additional C$3.5 million. This strategic move aims to boost mine production and enhance copper output, showcasing the company’s innovative approach to financing in a challenging market.

