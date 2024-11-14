Bastogi S.p.A. Shows Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Bastogi S.p.A. (IT:B) has released an update.

Bastogi S.p.A. reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues rising to 43.2 million euros and a consolidated gross operating margin of 11.1 million euros, driven by robust results in the entertainment sector. The company’s net financial position improved slightly, reflecting its strategic management efforts and successful real estate ventures. Despite some financial challenges, Bastogi remains on a positive trajectory, bolstered by key business agreements and ongoing development projects.

