Basin Energy Begins Virka Project Exploration

November 05, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has commenced an exploration program at the Virka project in Scandinavia, focusing on three areas identified through historic data review. The project shows promising signs of mineralization, particularly in uranium, with past drilling results indicating significant thickness. This initiative marks the company’s strategic move to assess potential mineral deposits in the region ahead of the winter season.

