BASF to Halt Adipic Acid and Chemical Production at Ludwigshafen

BASF SE BASFY announced the cessation of production for adipic acid, cyclododecanone (CDon) and cyclopentanone (CPon) at its Ludwigshafen site. The production facilities for CDon and CPon are scheduled to shut down in the first half of 2025, while the remaining adipic acid production at the site will be discontinued later in the same year.

This decision is part of BASF's ongoing strategic review of its production setup at Ludwigshafen to maintain competitiveness amid evolving market conditions.

BASF’s Strategic Actions for Ludwigshafen Site

BASF had already reduced the production capacity for adipic acid as part of adjustments to the Verbund structures at Ludwigshafen, announced in February 2023. The remaining adipic acid production continued partially to ensure the supply of raw materials for CDon and CPon production. BASF plans to coordinate with customers to manage the cessation of CDon and CPon deliveries.

Approximately 180 employees will be impacted by these plant closures. BASF is committed to assisting affected employees in finding new employment opportunities within the BASF Group.

The company further explained that these closures are part of a long-term strategy aimed at transforming the Ludwigshafen site.

BASF’s Efforts to Improve Profitability

BASFY stated that this decision is essential to maintain profitability across the Verbund value chains by adjusting production structures to align with the evolving market landscape. It will work closely with customers to minimize the impact of these closures. Adipic acid production will continue at BASF's facilities in Onsan, South Korea and through a joint venture in Chalampé, France.

CDon is a key raw material for producing lauryl lactam, a precursor for the high-performance plastic polyamide 12 (PA 12). It is also utilized in the synthesis of musk fragrances and UV stabilizers. CPon serves as a building block for synthesizing crop protection agents and active pharmaceutical ingredients, as a solvent in semiconductor manufacturing and as a precursor in the production of special fragrances. Adipic acid is used in the production of polyamides, polyurethanes, coatings and adhesives, among other applications.

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

