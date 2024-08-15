BASF (BASFY) Unveils Fourtiva Catalyst to Boost Butylene Yields

BASF SE BASFY has launched Fourtiva, a new Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst for gasoil to mild resid feedstock. Fourtiva uses BASF's newest Advanced Innovative Matrix (AIM) and Multiple Frameworks Topology (MFT) technologies to maximize butylene yields and selectivity over propylene while improving naphtha octane, LPG olefinicity and minimizing coke and dry gas. This enables refiners to make more valuable products, boost profitability, and minimize the carbon footprint of their FCC units.



BASF, a prominent player in the chemical space along with Eastman Chemical Company EMN, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, noted that Fourtiva blends AIM and MFT technologies into the catalyst design to fulfill various performance and application requirements.



AIM boosts FCC catalyst performance by optimizing matrix acidity and activity, improving pore size distribution and matrix-zeolite interaction, resulting in coke selectivity. Combining AIM and MFT technology produces a unique catalyst that assists in enhancing refiner profitability and provides flexibility to respond to market developments.



Fourtiva's commercial trials have demonstrated its superior economic performance, allowing refiners to boost profitability. The combination of BASF's AIM and MFT technologies demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering significant value to its customers.



For second-half 2024, BASF sees a sideways trend in demand globally. Although leading economic indicators for its European customer industries suggest a further decline in demand for consumer durables and the automotive industry, they indicate a modest increase in demand in Asia and North America, per the company.



Another prominent chemical maker, Eastman Chemical, expects EPS for 2024 to be between $7.40 and $7.85. Furthermore, EMN expects to deliver around $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2024.



LyondellBasell anticipates margins to gain in the third quarter from the lower costs of natural gas and natural gas liquids used in its North American and Middle Eastern production against higher oil-based expenses in most other locations.



Air Products, on its fiscal third-quarter call, maintained its fiscal 2024 full-year adjusted EPS projection of $12.20 to $12.50, suggesting a 6-9% increase from the previous year. The company’s adjusted EPS guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter is $3.33-$3.63. Air Products expects $5 billion to $5.5 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2024.





