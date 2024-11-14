Base Carbon’s Strong Q3 Driven by Carbon Sales

Base Carbon, Inc. (TSE:BCBN) has released an update.

Base Carbon Inc. reported strong third-quarter results, highlighted by $11 million in proceeds from carbon credit sales and significant milestones in its India and Rwanda projects. The company has a robust inventory of carbon credits and looks forward to positive market developments impacting its portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:BCBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.