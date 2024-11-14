News & Insights

Base Carbon’s Strong Q3 Driven by Carbon Sales

November 14, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Base Carbon, Inc. (TSE:BCBN) has released an update.

Base Carbon Inc. reported strong third-quarter results, highlighted by $11 million in proceeds from carbon credit sales and significant milestones in its India and Rwanda projects. The company has a robust inventory of carbon credits and looks forward to positive market developments impacting its portfolio.

