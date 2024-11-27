Baru Gold Initiates $300K Private Placement

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.
Baru Gold Corp has announced a private placement of up to 7.5 million units at $0.04 per unit, aiming to raise $300,000 for year-end audit fees, land taxes, and working capital. The financing is set to close by December 13, 2024, and includes one common share and one non-transferable warrant per unit. This move is part of Baru’s broader strategy to prepare for production operations and finalize regulatory processes in Indonesia.
