Baru Gold Initiates $300K Private Placement

Baru Gold Corp has announced a private placement of up to 7.5 million units at $0.04 per unit, aiming to raise $300,000 for year-end audit fees, land taxes, and working capital. The financing is set to close by December 13, 2024, and includes one common share and one non-transferable warrant per unit. This move is part of Baru’s broader strategy to prepare for production operations and finalize regulatory processes in Indonesia.

