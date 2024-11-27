News & Insights

Stocks

Baru Gold Initiates $300K Private Placement

November 27, 2024 — 08:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baru Gold (TSE:BARU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Baru Gold Corp has announced a private placement of up to 7.5 million units at $0.04 per unit, aiming to raise $300,000 for year-end audit fees, land taxes, and working capital. The financing is set to close by December 13, 2024, and includes one common share and one non-transferable warrant per unit. This move is part of Baru’s broader strategy to prepare for production operations and finalize regulatory processes in Indonesia.

For further insights into TSE:BARU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.