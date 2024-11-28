Barton Gold Expands Exploration at Tarcoola Project

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited is focusing its exploration efforts on the Tarcoola Project in South Australia, specifically at the Tolmer Prospect. The company aims to capitalize on potential opportunities in this region, which could be promising for investors interested in the mining sector. Barton Gold is listed on multiple stock exchanges, making it an accessible option for market participants.

