Barton Gold Appoints New Company Secretary Amid Growth Plans

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (AU:BGD) has released an update.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Jade Cook as their new Company Secretary, replacing Shannon Coates who has retired. Cook brings a wealth of experience in governance and management, enhancing the company’s leadership as it progresses its gold production projects in South Australia. This leadership change comes as Barton Gold continues to focus on its ambitious target of producing 150,000 ounces of gold annually.

