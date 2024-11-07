Barrick Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS 30c, consensus 31c

Reports Q3 revenue $3.37B, consensus $3.42B. Gold production was in line with that of the previous quarter while copper production was up 12% quarter on quarter. CEO Mark Bristow said, “The Fourmile project in Nevada continues to show exciting value potential, and significant new satellite orebody opportunities have been highlighted at Loulo and Kibali. In addition, our exploration teams are working on very promising new prospects across our portfolio”.

