News & Insights

Stocks

Barrick Gold Celebrates Court Dismissal of Claims

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barrick Gold Corporation has welcomed a decision by the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss claims of human rights abuses near its North Mara gold mine in Tanzania. The court ruled that Ontario was not the right forum for these claims, which Barrick has consistently refuted. The company emphasizes its positive impact on Tanzania’s economy and local communities through its Twiga partnership.

For further insights into TSE:ABX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.