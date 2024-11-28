Barrick Gold Celebrates Court Dismissal of Claims

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) has released an update.

Barrick Gold Corporation has welcomed a decision by the Ontario Superior Court to dismiss claims of human rights abuses near its North Mara gold mine in Tanzania. The court ruled that Ontario was not the right forum for these claims, which Barrick has consistently refuted. The company emphasizes its positive impact on Tanzania’s economy and local communities through its Twiga partnership.

