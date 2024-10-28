Barratt Redrow Directors Increase Shareholdings

Barratt Developments (GB:BTRW) has released an update.

Katie Bickerstaffe, a Non-Executive Director of Barratt Redrow PLC, has acquired 2,033 shares in the company, reflecting ongoing confidence in its market position. This transaction adds to the significant holdings already maintained by the company’s leadership, including CEO David Thomas and COO Steven Boyes.

