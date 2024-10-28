News & Insights

Stocks

Barratt Redrow Directors Increase Shareholdings

October 28, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barratt Developments (GB:BTRW) has released an update.

Katie Bickerstaffe, a Non-Executive Director of Barratt Redrow PLC, has acquired 2,033 shares in the company, reflecting ongoing confidence in its market position. This transaction adds to the significant holdings already maintained by the company’s leadership, including CEO David Thomas and COO Steven Boyes.

For further insights into GB:BTRW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.