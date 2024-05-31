Baroyeca Seeks Funding with Private Placement

Baroyeca Gold & Silver (TSE:BGS) has released an update.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. has launched a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $400,000 through the issuance of 1.6 million units at $0.025 each, with attached warrants to buy additional shares at $0.05 for five years. The funds raised are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and a statutory hold period. The offering may also include finder’s fees payable in cash or warrants.

