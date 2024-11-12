News & Insights

Stocks
BNED

Barnes & Noble Education announces partnership with Syracuse University

November 12, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barnes & Noble College announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Syracuse University to manage all course materials, retail and e-commerce operations for the University’s Campus Store. Prior to the new partnership, the Campus Store and in-venue athletics retail were self-operated by the University. Barnes & Noble College will begin transitioning store operations in November and continue through the end of the calendar year. “We are excited to welcome Barnes & Noble College to Syracuse University and look forward to our partnership,” says John Papazoglou, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Syracuse University. “Their expertise will be invaluable as the University continues to focus on delivering affordable, accessible course materials to its students and making sure they have what they need to excel in the classroom.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNED:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.