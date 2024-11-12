Barnes & Noble Education announces partnership with Syracuse University

Barnes & Noble College announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Syracuse University to manage all course materials, retail and e-commerce operations for the University’s Campus Store. Prior to the new partnership, the Campus Store and in-venue athletics retail were self-operated by the University. Barnes & Noble College will begin transitioning store operations in November and continue through the end of the calendar year. “We are excited to welcome Barnes & Noble College to Syracuse University and look forward to our partnership,” says John Papazoglou, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Syracuse University. “Their expertise will be invaluable as the University continues to focus on delivering affordable, accessible course materials to its students and making sure they have what they need to excel in the classroom.”

