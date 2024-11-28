Barclays Issues A$1 Billion in Debt Instruments

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the issuance of A$1 billion in Tier 2 Capital Debt Instruments under its AUD Debt Issuance Programme, with both fixed-to-floating and floating rate options due in May 2035. This move underscores Barclays’ strategic efforts to strengthen its capital base and enhance financial flexibility in the long term.

