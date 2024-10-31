News & Insights

Barclays Executives’ Notable Share Disposals Unveiled

October 31, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has disclosed stock transactions involving top executives, highlighting significant share disposals by Group HR Director Tristram Roberts and Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Taylor Wright. Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares at £2.415 each, while Wright disposed of 255,895 shares at £2.401 each, both transactions carried out on the London Stock Exchange.

