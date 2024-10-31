Barclays Executives’ Notable Share Disposals Unveiled

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has disclosed stock transactions involving top executives, highlighting significant share disposals by Group HR Director Tristram Roberts and Global Co-Head of Investment Banking Taylor Wright. Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares at £2.415 each, while Wright disposed of 255,895 shares at £2.401 each, both transactions carried out on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.