News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Executes Significant Share Buy-Back Program

October 25, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has executed a buy-back of 3.47 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 241.05p to 251.15p per share. This move is part of a larger buy-back program initiated in August 2024, aiming to cancel the repurchased shares and adjust its share capital. Investors should note the updated share count for any changes in their holdings.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.