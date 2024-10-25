Barclays Executes Significant Share Buy-Back Program

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has executed a buy-back of 3.47 million ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 241.05p to 251.15p per share. This move is part of a larger buy-back program initiated in August 2024, aiming to cancel the repurchased shares and adjust its share capital. Investors should note the updated share count for any changes in their holdings.

