Barclays downgrades Coty to Underweight after negative sales revision

Barclays downgraded Coty (COTY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $7, down from $8. The firm is concerned Coty’s negative sales revision this quarter may not be its last and that the company is “pushing too hard to achieve its bottom line targets.” Coty effectively lowered its medium-term algorithm last night, but notably, this significant change was not detailed in the press release, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays says that “dramatic” cost cutting needed to protect EBITDA and yet another adjustment to the operating plan, it sees little reason to remain Equal Weight on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COTY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.