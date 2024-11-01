Barclays Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications PLC to 7.13%, crossing a significant threshold as of October 30, 2024. This move signals a strategic position in the telecommunications sector by the London-based financial giant. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Spirent’s stock dynamics.

