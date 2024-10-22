Bapcor Ltd Director Increases Shareholding

News & Insights

October 22, 2024

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Bapcor Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest as Kate Spargo increased her indirect interest by acquiring 10,000 additional shares at $4.999 each through the Spargo Super Fund. This purchase raises her total holdings to 40,000 shares, reflecting her confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this development significant as insider buying often signals positive future growth.

