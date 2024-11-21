Baozun Inc. Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Baozun, Inc. Class A (HK:9991) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a leading e-commerce and digital commerce enabler in China, reported a 12.8% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting robust growth in both its e-commerce and brand management sectors. The company experienced a significant rise in e-commerce sales and brand management revenue, with a notable recovery in product sales after a prolonged slump. Despite a net operational loss, Baozun shows improved margins and continues its share repurchase strategy, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

