Baozun Inc. Adjusts Share Capital Structure

Baozun Inc., a company with weighted voting rights, has reported changes in its issued and treasury shares. Notably, the company repurchased 147,033 shares on November 26, 2024, and issued 3,600 new shares earlier in the month as part of its Share Incentive Plan. These adjustments reflect Baozun’s ongoing strategic management of its share capital.

