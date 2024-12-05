Bank of Montreal to repurchase 20M shares

Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced its intention to purchase for cancellation up to 20M of its common shares under a normal course issuer bid, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, or OSFI, and the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX. Purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX and may also be made through other designated exchanges and alternative Canadian trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by a securities regulatory authority, including under automatic purchase plans, block purchases, private agreements or share repurchase programs under exemption orders issued by securities regulatory authorities.
