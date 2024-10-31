News & Insights

Bandwidth reports Q3 EPS 43c, consensus 32c

October 31, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $193.88M, consensus $181.99M. “We’re pleased to report solid momentum carrying us into the end of the year, with record revenue and profitability performance, strong conversion to free cash flow and continued operating discipline,” said David Morken, CEO of Bandwidth (BAND). “These results are driven by the trust our customers place in us to deliver their business-critical services. We are excited by our new, next-generation Universal Platform as the foundation of our strong innovation roadmap, demonstrating a clear focus on the needs of the world’s largest enterprises.”

