Bandwidth (BAND) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenues

Bandwidth, Inc. BAND reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, with both the bottom and top lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The strong performance was backed by enterprises increasingly relying on Bandwidth’s platform for communications in the cloud. In order to drive growth, the company plans to focus on winning large enterprises and becoming the best global CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) platform for scaling digital engagement. Focus on strengthening profitability and expanding cash flow generation are positive factors.

Quarter Details

On a GAAP basis, net loss during the quarter was $5 million or a loss of 17 cents per share compared to a loss of $3.89 million or 15 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The wider loss, despite top-line growth, was primarily attributable to higher costs of revenues and operating expenses.



Excluding non-recurring items, non-GAAP net income during the reported quarter was $9 million or 29 cents per share compared with $4.71 million or 16 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Quarterly revenues improved to $173.6 million from $145.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The growth was backed by high demand for digital engagement and strong contributions from messaging services across a variety of use cases, including health care, retail and e-commerce shopping, fintech and civic engagement. The top line exceeded the consensus estimate of $173 million.



Revenues from cloud communication were $128.4 million, up 8% year over year. However, the figure missed our estimate of $144.3 million.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin during the quarter was 56%, up from 55% a year ago. Favorable product mix and operational efficiency propelled the gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.7 million, well above the guidance and up from $10.6 million in the prior-year period.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first six months of 2024 the company generated $26.9 million cash from operations against a cash utilization of $3.3 million in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2024, were $62 million, with convertible senior notes of $280.66 million.

Guidance

For 2024, Bandwidth expects revenues in the band of $710 million to $720 million, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $72 million to $76 million.



For the third quarter, revenues are expected to be between $180 million and $184 million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in the band of $18 million to $20 million.

