BAND Expands Communication Service Offerings: Stock to Gain?

Bandwidth, Inc. BAND recently introduced bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) programs integrated with the Bandwidth Maestro platform to provide enterprises with greater options in addressing complex communication challenges.



In legacy communication setup, telephony services such as voice calling are bundled with software-as-a-service, which restricts organizations from choosing carriers or controlling costs. Lack of control over the communication ecosystem hinders enterprises' flexibility to adapt to evolving business requirements. Integration of legacy systems with advanced cloud communication platforms is also a challenging task.



Bandwidth’s BYOC program effectively addresses these issues. The program gives enterprises unprecedented freedom to choose the carrier tailored to their business requirements, irrespective of the software service used for communication. Some of the prominent BYOC partners in the Bandwidth ecosystem include Amazon Web Services, Five9, Microsoft Teams, Cognigy, Webex Calling by Cisco, Zoom Contact Center and more. These platforms offer a wide array of communication services, such as speech-to-text, text-to-speech, conversational and generative AI for contact centers, direct routing and operator connect.



Bandwidth delivers a cloud-native network with access to the most direct-to-carrier integrations for BYOC and allows enterprises to deploy their full suite of communication stack by replacing legacy telecom carriers and most on-premise devices. The whole process allows enterprises to exercise greater control and flexibility, drive cost savings and ensure an enhanced communication experience for clients and employees by leveraging best-in-class technology. Moreover, the integrated leading-edge communication platform Bandwidth Maestro accelerates IT development and streamlines call flow management.

Will This Initiative Boost BAND’s Share Price Movement?

The company is witnessing healthy demand for its communication services across various sectors including health care, retail and e-commerce shopping, fintech and civic engagement. Effort to expand its portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across a diverse set of markets

BAND’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 26.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.6%.



Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



