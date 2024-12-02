News & Insights

Bancolombia Calls for Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

December 02, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Bancolombia (CIB) has released an update.

Bancolombia S.A. has announced an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 11, 2024, in Medellín. The meeting will focus on key agenda items such as verifying the quorum, electing a vote-counting commission, and approving additional compensation for the External Auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by granting powers of attorney in compliance with Colombian law.

