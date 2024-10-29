Banco Santander Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander reported a robust 14% increase in profits, reaching €9.309 billion in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong revenue growth across global businesses and effective cost management. The bank’s earnings per share rose 19% and net interest income was up 8%, highlighting its successful transformation and strategic execution amid a volatile geopolitical environment. Santander’s diversified business model continues to enhance profitability and value creation for shareholders, as evidenced by a return on tangible equity of 16.2%.

For further insights into ES:SAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.