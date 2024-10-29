News & Insights

Stocks
BCDRF

Banco Santander Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander reported a robust 14% increase in profits, reaching €9.309 billion in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong revenue growth across global businesses and effective cost management. The bank’s earnings per share rose 19% and net interest income was up 8%, highlighting its successful transformation and strategic execution amid a volatile geopolitical environment. Santander’s diversified business model continues to enhance profitability and value creation for shareholders, as evidenced by a return on tangible equity of 16.2%.

For further insights into ES:SAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCDRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.