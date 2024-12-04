News & Insights

Banco Santander Completes Share Buy-Back Program

December 04, 2024 — 11:22 am EST

Banco Santander (ES:SAN) has released an update.

Banco Santander has successfully completed a buy-back program, reducing its share capital by 2.21% through the acquisition and cancellation of 341,781,250 shares, amounting to a significant EUR 1,525 million investment. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The cumulative effect of several buy-back programs since 2021 has led to a total reduction of 12.62% in the bank’s outstanding shares.

