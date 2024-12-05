News & Insights

Stocks

Banco Bradesco Announces 2025 Shareholder Payment Schedule

December 05, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Banco Bradesco S.A. has outlined its schedule for monthly interest payments on shareholders’ equity for 2025, offering R$0.017249826 per common share and R$0.018974809 per preferred share before taxes. These payments will be made directly to shareholders’ bank accounts or through their brokers for those with shares in custody at B3 S.A. Shareholders are advised to ensure their registration details are up to date to receive payments promptly.

For further insights into BBD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.