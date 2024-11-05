Banca Popolare di Sondrio’s Robust Growth in 2024

Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.C.p.A. (IT:BPSO) has released an update.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio reported a strong performance with a net profit of €431.9 million, marking a 23.9% increase from last year, driven by a significant rise in core banking activities and improved net interest margin. The bank continues to support the real economy through substantial new loans while maintaining excellent operational efficiency and a solid liquidity position. The positive results have led to an upward revision of the 2024 guidance, showcasing the bank’s resilience and ambition to create value for stakeholders.

