Banca Monte dei Paschi Ratings Boosted by Fitch

October 25, 2024 — 12:24 pm EDT

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SPA (IT:BMPS) has released an update.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has received a rating upgrade from Fitch, boosting its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘BB+’ with a positive outlook. The upgrade highlights the bank’s improved capital generation and risk profile, as well as its successful strategic initiatives that have enhanced profitability and revenue performance. Fitch notes that MPS’s capital levels are above industry average, reinforcing its stable deposit base.

