Ballard Power price target lowered to $1.20 from $1.40 at CIBC

CIBC lowered the firm’s price target on Ballard Power (BLDP) to $1.20 from $1.40 and keeps an Underperformer rating on the shares. The firm has a cautious stance on Ballard heading into 2025. Even prior to the U.S. election there were few signs to suggest an improvement in hydrogen adoption, and looking over the next four years, CIBC does not expect much support from a regulatory perspective, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm points out the company’s backlog has declined quarter-over-quarter for the last three quarters and that is continues to draw down on cash without a line of sight to cash generation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BLDP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.