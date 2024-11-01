News & Insights

Balfour Beatty CEO Share Sale Highlights Market Activity

November 01, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty’s Group Chief Executive Leo Quinn has adjusted his stake in the company following the sale of 317,071 shares by Elaine Fitzpatrick-Quinn, closely associated with him. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £4.48 per share. This move highlights ongoing shareholder activities within the company, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies.

