Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count unchanged at 585 rigs

November 08, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports the U.S. rig count is unchanged from last week at 585, with oil rigs unchanged at 479, gas rigs unchanged at 102 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 4. The U.S. rig count is down 31 rigs from last year’s count of 616, with oil rigs down 15, gas rigs down 16 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged. The U.S. offshore rig count is down 2 to 14, down 5 year-over-year.

