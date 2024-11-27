News & Insights

Stocks

Baird starts Expedia at Outperform with turnaround in progress

November 27, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Michael Bellisario last night initiated coverage of Expedia (EXPE) with an Outperform rating and $225 price target Expedia’s business model has been transformed recently and “disruption has occurred,” but the turnaround story is in process, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while execution risks and competitive threats exist, expectations are low and the stock’s valuation is discounted. A share re-rating is possible when Expedia’s growth accelerates and margins improve, contends Baird.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXPE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.