Baidu Shares Plunge 28.9% Year to Date: Time to Sell the Stock?

Baidu BIDU, China's leading AI company, finds itself in increasingly troubled waters as its shares have plunged 28.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 30.6%. This has raised significant concerns about the company’s growth trajectory and market positioning.



BIDU's latest financial results for third-quarter 2024 paint a concerning picture, with total revenues declining 3% year over year to RMB 33.6 billion ($4.78 billion), signaling persistent weakness across multiple business segments and challenging the company's narrative of AI-driven transformation.

Share-Price Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Core Business Weakness Persists

The company's flagship Baidu Core segment posted flat revenue growth, reflecting ongoing struggles in its online marketing business. While management attempts to paint a positive picture through growth in AI Cloud revenues, which rose 11% year over year, this increase has proven insufficient to offset broader weaknesses in the company's traditional revenue streams. The online marketing segment, which remains Baidu's primary revenue driver, saw a troubling 4% decline to RMB 18.8 billion ($2.68 billion), highlighting the company's vulnerability to macroeconomic headwinds and changing market dynamics.

AI Investments: High Costs, Uncertain Returns

Despite Baidu's aggressive push into artificial intelligence, with its ERNIE platform now handling approximately 1.5 billion API calls daily (up from 600 million in August), the financial impact of these investments remains questionable. The company's AI Cloud business, while growing, still represents a relatively small portion of overall revenues at RMB 4.9 billion, and the substantial R&D investments required for AI development continue to pressure margins. While the company touts improvements in its AI infrastructure and increased API calls, these metrics have yet to translate into meaningful financial returns for shareholders.

Autonomous Driving: Growth Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles

Baidu's autonomous driving segment, while technologically impressive, faces significant challenges in achieving commercial viability. While the company celebrated reaching eight million cumulative rides with its Apollo Go autonomous ride-hailing service and increased its fully driverless operations to 80% in October, the business model's profitability remains unproven. The service provided 988,000 rides in third-quarter 2024, representing a 20% year-over-year increase, but this growth rate appears to be decelerating compared to previous quarters. Moreover, regulatory uncertainties surrounding autonomous driving in China could further complicate expansion plans and delay meaningful revenue generation from this segment.

Financial Health Shows Mounting Pressure

The company's cost structure remains a significant concern for investors. Cost of revenues increased 1% year over year to RMB 16.4 billion, primarily due to rising traffic acquisition costs and AI Cloud-related expenses. While management emphasizes cost control measures, with operating expenses decreasing 5% year over year to RMB 11.2 billion, operating margins remain under pressure. The company's free cash flow declined to RMB 2.6 billion ($376 million), raising questions about its ability to sustain high levels of investment in emerging technologies while maintaining profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is pegged at $18.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share. The earnings estimates have moved south by 2% over the past 30 days, indicating caution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Investment Thesis: Time to Sell

Given Baidu's significant year-to-date share price decline and persistent operational challenges, investors should seriously consider reducing their exposure to the stock. Several compelling factors support this bearish outlook, including the core online marketing business which continues to struggle, with no clear catalyst for near-term recovery and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds in China. AI investments, while technologically promising, have yet to translate into meaningful revenue growth or profitability improvements. Regulatory uncertainties surrounding autonomous driving could limit growth potential and delay commercialization. Management changes and uncertain leadership dynamics add risk to the company's execution capabilities



While Baidu maintains a strong cash position of RMB 144.5 billion ($20.59 billion) and trades at a discount with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 51.54x compared with the Zacks Internet - Services industry average of 6.08x, the company's inability to return to meaningful growth, combined with increasing competition in the AI space and an uncertain regulatory environment, suggests that shareholders might face further downside risk. The company's focus on long-term AI development, while strategically sound, may continue to pressure near-term financial performance and stock price appreciation.

BIDU’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Baidu's competitive landscape appears increasingly challenging as tech giants intensify their AI investments. While the company claims leadership in China's AI cloud market, it faces fierce competition from Alibaba BABA and Tencent TCEHY, who possess stronger enterprise relationships and deeper pockets. In autonomous driving, emerging players like Xpeng and WeRide are gaining ground, potentially threatening Baidu's Apollo Go dominance. The company's core search business continues to lose market share to ByteDance's content platforms, highlighting BIDU's vulnerability in its traditional stronghold amid shifting user preferences.

Conclusion

As Baidu struggles to navigate these challenges and transform its business model, investors should consider reallocating their capital to companies with more stable growth prospects and clearer paths to profitability in the evolving tech landscape. The combination of market headwinds, execution risks and uncertain returns on AI investments makes a compelling case for investors to exit their positions and seek opportunities elsewhere in the technology sector. BIDU stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.