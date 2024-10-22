BAE Systems, Aerospike Collaborate To Enhance Real-Time Data Solutions For U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems Plc. (BA.L), Tuesday announced a partnership with Aerospike to develop future real-time data solutions for the U.S. Army and other Department of Defense programs.

The company added that the collaboration would help deliver real-time, mission-critical data at scale, ensuring technological advantage on the battlefield.

Also, Aerospike's massively scalable, millisecond-latency database solutions will support the transformation of legacy systems, enhancing warfighters' ability to access precise, actionable data in real- time.

Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,339.50, up 0.90 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

