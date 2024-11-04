Bacui Technologies Secures Rights Issue Approval

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. (SG:YYB) has released an update.

Bacui Technologies International Ltd. has received approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for its proposed rights issue, which aims to raise funds by offering up to 3.3 billion new shares. The company plans to issue three rights shares for every existing share, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This move could potentially increase investor interest and liquidity in Bacui Technologies’ stock.

