News & Insights

Stocks

Bacui Technologies Secures Rights Issue Approval

November 04, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. (SG:YYB) has released an update.

Bacui Technologies International Ltd. has received approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for its proposed rights issue, which aims to raise funds by offering up to 3.3 billion new shares. The company plans to issue three rights shares for every existing share, pending shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This move could potentially increase investor interest and liquidity in Bacui Technologies’ stock.

For further insights into SG:YYB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.