Backblaze, Opti9 partner to bring performance, low cost cloud storage

Backblaze (BLZE) and Opti9 announced a partnership to bring the performance of Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to Opti9’s suite of managed service offerings and solutions. As part of the partnership, Backblaze announced plans to open a new data region in Canada. Opti9 will be the exclusive Canadian channel for Backblaze B2 Reserve and the Powered by Backblaze program.

