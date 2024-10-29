News & Insights

Babylon Pump & Power's Strong Cash Flow and Growth Plans

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd (AU:BPP) has released an update.

Babylon Pump & Power Ltd reported a positive operating cash flow of $1.0 million in the September quarter, driven by strong financial performance and strategic investments, including a new distributorship deal with Higra Industrial for amphibious pumps in Australia. The company is poised for continued organic growth, buoyed by $4.3 million in available funding and $4.9 million in receivables from a blue-chip client base. This positions Babylon well as it explores acquisition opportunities to enhance its capabilities in specialist equipment and services for resource sector water management.

