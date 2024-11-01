Baby Bunting Director Acquires Significant Share Rights

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. has announced a significant change in the securities interests of its director, Mark Teperson, who has acquired 1,696,707 share rights as part of a long-term incentive plan. This move, approved by shareholders, reflects strategic alignment with the company’s objectives and could influence investor perceptions of Baby Bunting’s growth prospects.

