Baby Bunting Director Acquires Significant Share Rights

November 01, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. has announced a significant change in the securities interests of its director, Mark Teperson, who has acquired 1,696,707 share rights as part of a long-term incentive plan. This move, approved by shareholders, reflects strategic alignment with the company’s objectives and could influence investor perceptions of Baby Bunting’s growth prospects.

