B2 Impact ASA Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:41 am EST

B2Holding ASA (GB:0RIT) has released an update.

B2 Impact ASA reported a mixed performance in the third quarter of 2024, with cash collections and revenues declining year-over-year due to lower secured collections and the divestment of its Bulgarian subsidiary. However, the company achieved an impressive 46% increase in adjusted net profit, supported by reduced operating expenses and interest costs. With a robust capital structure and successful refinancing efforts, B2 Impact is poised for continued growth, further evidenced by its strategic investments and increased market activity.

