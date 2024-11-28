B & S International Renews Key Tenancy Agreements

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has renewed tenancy agreements through its subsidiary, Wise Fine, with Best Source and Ms. Janny Tin, who are connected persons to the company. These transactions, deemed connected under stock exchange rules, are considered fair and in the company’s best interest by its board. The agreements, involving properties leased by executive directors and substantial shareholders, are subject to specific reporting and review requirements.

For further insights into HK:1705 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.