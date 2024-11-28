B & S International Renews Key Tenancy Agreements

News & Insights

November 28, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has renewed tenancy agreements through its subsidiary, Wise Fine, with Best Source and Ms. Janny Tin, who are connected persons to the company. These transactions, deemed connected under stock exchange rules, are considered fair and in the company’s best interest by its board. The agreements, involving properties leased by executive directors and substantial shareholders, are subject to specific reporting and review requirements.

