Azek names Rakesh Mohan as Chief Digital & Technology Officer

The AZEK (AZEK) Company has appointed Rakesh Mohan as the Company’s Chief Digital & Technology Officer CDTO . As a member of AZEK’s leadership team, Mohan will lead the advancement of the Company’s technology capabilities, driving value and innovation through the development and execution of a forward-thinking digital and IT strategy…Mohan brings more than 25 years of experience in digital transformation, leading strategic technology initiatives to optimize manufacturing processes and enhance the consumer journey. Most recently, Mohan served as Chief Information Officer and Vice President, IT of Home Comfort Solutions, a business of Lennox International, where he transformed supply chain systems, implemented an IT operating model and standardized operating systems across the value chain, and developed and led omni-channel digital initiatives to improve the customer journey. Prior to Lennox, Mohan worked at Colfax, Flowserve and Samsung in progressive IT roles.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AZEK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.