Axiata Group Reports Strong Profit Recovery in 2024

Axiata Group Bhd ( (AXXTF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Axiata Group Bhd presented to its investors.

Axiata Group Berhad is a leading telecommunications company headquartered in Malaysia, operating across multiple markets in Asia to provide mobile, fixed broadband, and digital services.

In its latest earnings report for the financial period ending September 30, 2024, Axiata Group Berhad has shown a significant improvement in profitability, reporting a net profit of RM1.65 billion, a remarkable turnaround from the RM1.49 billion loss recorded in the same period of 2023.

Key highlights from the report include a revenue growth to RM16.74 billion from RM16.21 billion, driven by strong performances in their mobile and digital segments. The company also benefited from a substantial gain on early redemption of debt, amounting to RM306.1 million, and foreign exchange gains of RM820.0 million. The profit before tax saw a substantial increase, reaching RM2.18 billion compared to RM396.7 million in the previous year.

Despite these positive outcomes, the company experienced a decline in comprehensive income primarily due to currency translation differences, impacting the total comprehensive expense for the period, which stood at RM380.9 million. Nevertheless, Axiata’s management remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on strategic investments and operational efficiencies to sustain its positive trajectory.

Looking forward, Axiata Group Bhd is poised to continue its growth momentum, leveraging its diversified portfolio and expansion in digital services, while addressing market challenges and optimizing its financial strategies to enhance shareholder value.

