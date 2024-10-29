News & Insights

Axel REE Unveils Promising Results at Caladão Project

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Ltd. has announced promising results from its Caladão REE Project in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, with diamond and auger drilling revealing high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) intercepts up to 12,931ppm. These findings suggest substantial REE mineralization potential, positioning the Caladão Project as a significant discovery within the region. The company is optimistic about further exploration, anticipating more results in the weeks ahead.

