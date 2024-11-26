Axel REE Uncovers High-Grade Mineralisation in Brazil

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Axel REE Limited has announced exceptional drilling results from its Caladão Project in Brazil, showcasing significant high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation. The findings, which cover a substantial 30 square kilometer area, reveal the project’s potential to become a major REE deposit, with standout intercepts of up to 13,492 ppm TREO. As the 20,000-meter drill campaign continues, Axel remains optimistic about the project’s world-class potential.
For further insights into AU:AXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.