Axel REE Uncovers High-Grade Mineralisation in Brazil

Axel REE Limited has announced exceptional drilling results from its Caladão Project in Brazil, showcasing significant high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation. The findings, which cover a substantial 30 square kilometer area, reveal the project’s potential to become a major REE deposit, with standout intercepts of up to 13,492 ppm TREO. As the 20,000-meter drill campaign continues, Axel remains optimistic about the project’s world-class potential.

