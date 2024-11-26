News & Insights

Axel REE Uncovers High-Grade Mineralisation in Brazil

November 26, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited has announced exceptional drilling results from its Caladão Project in Brazil, showcasing significant high-grade Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation. The findings, which cover a substantial 30 square kilometer area, reveal the project’s potential to become a major REE deposit, with standout intercepts of up to 13,492 ppm TREO. As the 20,000-meter drill campaign continues, Axel remains optimistic about the project’s world-class potential.

