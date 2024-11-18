News & Insights

Axel REE Boosts Brazilian Rare Earth Exploration

November 18, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Ltd, recently listed on the ASX, is making significant strides in rare earth elements exploration in Brazil, with promising initial drilling results from its Caladão and Caldas projects. The company’s ambitious drilling plans aim to position it as a leader in the burgeoning ‘Lithium Valley’ region. Axel’s exploration efforts are set to accelerate, backed by its substantial funding, as it seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals.

